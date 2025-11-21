’Israel’ Eyes US Guarantees on Possible F-35 Sale to KSA

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” is weighing whether to request the United States security assurances if Washington moves forward with an F-35 fighter jets sale to Saudi Arabia, Axios reported Monday, citing two senior "Israeli" officials.

According to the report, the occupation entity has informed the Trump administration that such a sale should be conditional upon the normalization of ties between Riyadh and "Israel".

"We told the Trump administration that the supply of F-35s to Saudi Arabia needs to be subject to Saudi normalization with 'Israel'," one official was quoted as saying.

The occupation entity reportedly raised concerns over the strategic proximity of Saudi territory, noting that the F-35s could reach "Israeli" airspace within minutes if deployed in the western part of the kingdom.

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that the US intends to sell advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, just one day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to visit the White House for high-level talks.

“We will be doing that. We will be selling F-35s,” Trump told reporters when asked about the potential approval of the deal. Describing Riyadh as a strategic partner, he added, “They’ve been a great ally.”

The move signals a major deepening of US-Saudi defense cooperation and comes amid heightened regional military activity and geopolitical tensions.

The F-35 sale would significantly bolster the kingdom’s air capabilities, potentially shifting the military balance in the Gulf.

The White House discussions will focus on a potential US-Saudi security pact, the long-discussed F-35 package, and Washington’s push for a breakthrough in "Israeli"-Saudi normalization.