Trump Urges GOP to Support Full Release of Epstein Documents

By Staff, Agencies

According to recent reports, US President Donald Trump is urging House Republicans to vote in favor of making all remaining unredacted documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein public. He claims that Democrats are selectively using certain documents against him and argues that releasing everything would provide full transparency.

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and running an underage sex ring. His long association with wealthy and influential figures in the US and beyond continues to reverberate in Washington, where both parties have accused each other of using the case for political gain.

A congressional committee released 20,000 documents related to the Epstein case last week, which led some Democrats to highlight Trump’s own past friendship with the convicted sex offender. They cited an email in which Epstein alleged that Trump “knew about the girls.”

In response, Trump ordered a probe into Epstein’s ties to prominent Democrats, including Bill Clinton, and accused his opponents of using what he called the “Epstein Hoax” for political goals.

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Monday. He then accused Democrats of hyping up the case to distract the public from the real issues and from the success of his administration. “The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!” the president added.

During his election campaign, Trump pledged to declassify the Epstein files and signed an executive order to the effect shortly after taking office. In February, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the release of the “first phase” of documents. However, key materials – including flight logs, client names, and contact lists – have remained under seal, fueling speculation about who could be implicated.

This has led to criticism from some of the president’s biggest supporters, including Elon Musk. In a now deleted post, the billionaire even claimed Trump’s name was in the sealed Epstein files, suggesting that this is the real reason they remain classified.