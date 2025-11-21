Iran FM: International Law Still Alive Despite Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that an international law conference highlighted Tehran’s commitment to upholding justice amid foreign aggression.

In a post on his Instagram page, Araghchi said the Foreign Ministry’s Center for Political Studies hosted the international conference “International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Defense” on Sunday, with the participation of scholars, prominent international figures, and domestic and foreign media.

The international conference was held in Tehran on Sunday, bringing together diplomats, legal scholars, and security experts from across the globe.

Araghchi wrote that in the opening ceremony, he “explained in detail the legal aspects of the crimes committed by the Zionist [regime] and the United States during the recent imposed war against the Iranian nation.”

“International law, although under cowardly assaults, is still alive, provided that everyone defends it and does not allow bullying and unilateralism to take the law to the slaughterhouse,” he added.

The foreign minister said the conference showed that “the voice of defending rights and justice will never be silenced.”

He stressed that the event was more than an academic gathering, calling it a clear message to the world that Iran, powerful and leading in standing against the blatant violation of international law, will not rest until full justice is achieved.