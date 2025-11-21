Orban Criticizes EU Push for Additional Ukraine Funding Amid Corruption Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sharply criticized the European Commission for encouraging EU member states to provide more financial support to Ukraine. Referring to a major corruption scandal, he claimed that what he called Kiev’s “war mafia” is diverting European taxpayers’ money, arguing that continued funding under these conditions is irresponsible.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent a letter to EU capitals on Monday urging a swift deal for covering Ukraine’s military and financial needs for the next two years. According to the letter, which was cited by the media, Kiev’s widening budget gap is around €135.7 billion [over $152 billion]. She outlined three possible sources of funding – voluntary bilateral contributions by member states, joint borrowing at the EU level, and a reparations loan based on Russia’s immobilized assets.

Orban wrote on X that he had received the letter, which said Ukraine’s financing gap was “significant” and urged EU member states to send more money.

“It’s astonishing. At a time when it has become clear that a war mafia is siphoning off European taxpayers’ money, instead of demanding real oversight or suspending payments, the Commission President suggests we send even more,” he wrote, in an apparent reference to the massive corruption scandal recently uncovered in Ukraine.

Orban likened the approach to “trying to help an alcoholic by sending them another crate of vodka,” adding that “Hungary has not lost its common sense.”

Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies uncovered earlier this month an alleged criminal operation led by a former business partner of Vladimir Zelensky, Timur Mindich, which siphoned around $100 million in kickbacks from contracts with the country’s nuclear power operator, Energoatom. The company is heavily reliant on foreign aid.

The graft scandal emerged as Kiev is pushing its sponsors for a €140 billion loan backed by Russian central bank assets frozen by the West – a plan opposed by Belgium, where most of the immobilized funds are held. Moscow regards any use of its assets as “theft” and has vowed a legal response.

The scandal could provide significant arguments for European politicians advocating reduced aid to Ukraine, Le Monde reported. Kiev has been also struggling to secure a new loan from the IMF.