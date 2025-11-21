’Israel’ Strikes South Lebanon, One Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

A new wave of "Israeli" attacks is targeting civilian infrastructure and violating international agreements, as tensions continue to rise along Lebanon’s southern border.

An "Israeli" drone targeted a vehicle in the city of Bint Jbeil, launching two missiles at the car. One martyr was reported in the aftermath of the attack.

The aggression on Bint Jbeil marks yet another "Israeli" attack using unmanned aerial vehicles to carry out targeted strikes deep into South Lebanon. Such drone operations have become more frequent in recent months, raising concerns about the deliberate targeting of civilian and logistical movement in the region.

In a separate incident, an "Israeli" drone dropped an explosive on an excavator in the town of Blida, and the blast caused the machinery to catch fire. While no casualties were reported in the immediate aftermath, the attack is being viewed as part of a broader strategy of targeting reconstruction or development-related equipment, which could hinder infrastructure and recovery efforts in southern Lebanon.

These latest attacks follow Sunday’s deadly raid on the town of al-Mansouri in the Tyre district. The principal of the Mansouri Public School, Mohammad Shuweikh, was reportedly martyred in an "Israeli" airstrike.

Earlier an "Israeli" drone reportedly struck a car in the town of Mansouri on Sunday evening. The Lebanese Minister of Education, Rima Karami, condemned the attack on Principal Shuweikh, expressing her condolences and calling for the protection of schools, teachers, and students.

Meanwhile, an "Israeli" FPV drone dropped a flashbang on a gathering of civilians in the village of al-Dhayrah with no casualties reported. Additionally, "Israeli" occupation forces targeted the water well in the town of Odaisseh with a smoke bomb.