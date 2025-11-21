Iran FM: Caspian Vital to National Strategy; Ties with Russia Now ‘Strategic’

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed on Tuesday that the Caspian Sea holds strategic importance for Iran on par with the Gulf, stressing that littoral states have long cooperated to advance shared interests and address regional concerns.

Speaking at the opening of the first international meeting of governors of Caspian littoral provinces in the northern city of Rasht, Araghchi said that Iran places its neighbors at the center of its foreign policy. With borders extending to fifteen countries by land and sea, he noted that Iran maintains especially strong ties with states in both the Gulf and the Caspian basin.

Araghchi highlighted that Iran enjoys “excellent” relations with all Caspian Sea countries and emphasized that several of these ties—particularly with Russia—have taken on the character of a strategic alliance.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s relationship with the Russian Federation is a strategic partnership. Last year, a twenty-year cooperation agreement was signed between our presidents. Close political, economic and international exchanges are underway between Iran and Russia,” he said.

The minister underscored the region’s centrality to energy, trade, and transit routes, adding that economic cooperation across the Caspian is of critical interest to all littoral states. He also pointed to the potential for expanding tourism, noting that the northern provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran, and Golestan, along with major pilgrimage cities such as Mashhad, already draw millions of domestic visitors and could attract more travelers from neighboring Caspian nations.

Araghchi also promoted the concept of “provincial diplomacy”, saying that Iran’s provinces are becoming increasingly active in international engagement. He described the Rasht summit as the first of its kind and expressed hope that the model could be extended to all neighboring states.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi also addressed the gathering, stressing that the future of the Caspian Sea must rest on peace, cooperation, and mutually beneficial development. He highlighted the key role of coastal provinces across the five littoral states in managing the sea’s rich resources—from vital energy reserves and commercial ports to major fisheries and international transit corridors.

Gharibabadi warned that proper stewardship of the Caspian is essential for regional food security, especially as the sea remains the world’s largest source of sturgeon. He called for coordinated scientific management, joint action against illegal fishing, and shared stock restoration programs. He also urged cooperation on climate challenges, marine pollution, crisis management and ecosystem protection.

The two-day summit in Gilan, launched at Iran’s initiative to deepen regional cooperation, brings together delegations from Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, alongside governors from Iran’s northern and southern provinces. The event is held under the slogan: “Caspian: A Bridge of Friendship and Regional Development.”