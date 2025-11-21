Report: Soros-Linked Network Backed UK NGO Seeking to Undermine Musk’s X Platform

By Staff, Agencies

According to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, a grantmaking organization established by billionaire George Soros provided funding to a controversial UK-based NGO that has aimed to “shut down” Elon Musk’s X [formerly Twitter] platform and push for greater restrictions on conservative media.

According to the database of Soros’ Open Society Foundation [OSF], the charity gave the Center for Countering Digital Hate [CCDH] a $250,000 grant last year “to provide general support.” While the nonprofit stipulates that its goal is to hold social media companies “accountable” for spreading hate, in practice, it has pressured advertisers to censor companies and lobbied to deplatform and cancel news organizations it found offensive, the paper said.

According to the outlet, the CCDH, founded by former Labor Party operative Imran Ahmed, has targeted conservative outlets such as The Federalist and the Daily Wire over alleged racist content. The nonprofit also reportedly tried to persuade US policymakers to create an “independent digital regulator.”

The CCDH has criticized a number of social media companies over what it sees as a failure to curtail extremism, but has been particularly hostile towards Musk’s X, the paper said. Its internal documents openly listed “Kill Musk’s Twitter” as its top annual priority, according to whistleblower documents published by journalists last year.

Musk has bitterly feuded with both the CCDH and Soros, and unsuccessfully tried last year to sue the nonprofit for running a “scare campaign” to drive away advertisers. The X CEO has also accused Soros of many “crimes against humanity,” and of financing attacks on his company Tesla earlier this year.

US President Donald Trump has said his administration will move to sue the Hungarian-born billionaire, accusing him of using “professional agitators” to orchestrate riots in the US.

Critics have long accused Soros and his network of NGOs of fueling various protest movements across the world, interfering in elections and attempting to shape local media landscapes and suppress dissenting views.