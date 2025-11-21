Iran Warns US-Backed Gaza Resolution Must Not Shield “Israel” from Accountability

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has cautioned that the new US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on Gaza — which authorizes creation of an “International Stabilization Force” [ISF] — must not be used to undermine Palestinian rights or protect “Israel” from justice.

Speaking before the UN’s Fourth Committee on Tuesday, Iran’s ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said many countries supported the resolution in hopes of curbing “Israeli” bloodshed, but warned that its mechanisms risk bypassing UN authority and diluting core Palestinian rights.

The resolution, adopted Monday, endorses a 20-point Gaza plan devised by US President Donald Trump. Iravani stressed that implementation must not infringe on Palestinian self-determination, statehood or territorial integrity.

“Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory,” he said, insisting it must be administered by a Palestinian transitional body and protected from annexation or forced displacement.

He added that ending the war is not enough without justice. “The masterminds and perpetrators of genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza must be prosecuted,” he said, calling for an end to the decades-long impunity enjoyed by the “Israeli” entity.

Citing UN-verified figures, Iravani noted nearly 70,000 civilians — mostly women and children — have been martyred in “Israel’s” assault since October 2023. He accused the entity of defying the International Court of Justice while pursuing a campaign of siege, starvation and systematic destruction.

He described the “weaponization of starvation” through blockade, aid obstruction and the destruction of civilian infrastructure as both a war crime and an attack on Palestinians’ inalienable rights.

Iravani said “Israel’s” rejection of the ICJ’s advisory opinion — calling for ending its unlawful occupation and allowing humanitarian access — shows a clear intent to dismantle international legal norms.