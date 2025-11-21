Non-Stop Aggression: ‘Israel’ Martyrs One Civilian, Wounds 11 Incl. Students in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

One person was martyred and 11 others were wounded in an “Israeli” strike on South Lebanon, Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

An “Israeli” drone launched two missiles targeting a car in Al-Tiri, in South Lebanon, while a school bus was just behind it.

The strike martyred a passenger in the targeted car, and the blast caused damage to the bus and wounded the students and the bus driver.

Meanwhile, the martyrdom toll from an “Israeli” airstrike on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Saida has risen to 15 according to an updated report from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The raid targeted a car garage with three missiles, causing a large number of casualties, noting that the targeted site is located on the lower street within the camp and is an open area surrounded by civilian homes.

Over the past few days alone, “Israeli” forces have carried out a series of attacks across southern and eastern Lebanon.