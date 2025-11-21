Brawl Erupts Among IOF Soldiers at “Israeli” Northern Base

By Staff, Agencies

A violent altercation broke out between “Israel” Occupation Forces’ “Givati” Brigade troops and combat engineers at a northern “Israeli” base, according to footage circulated on social media Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, began as a verbal dispute before escalating into a full physical brawl. Video clips show soldiers hurling chairs, climbing onto tables and striking one another, while several others attempted to break up the fight.

The IOF described the episode as a serious breach of conduct, stressing that it “does not reflect the values of the force nor the standards expected from its soldiers and commanders.”

Military officials confirmed that an investigation is underway, and said that disciplinary and command-related measures will be taken once the probe concludes.

The statement added that the IOF “condemns all forms of violent behavior and remains committed to maintaining discipline, ethics, and professionalism.”