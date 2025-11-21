Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Brawl Erupts Among IOF Soldiers at “Israeli” Northern Base

Brawl Erupts Among IOF Soldiers at “Israeli” Northern Base
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A violent altercation broke out between “Israel” Occupation Forces’ “Givati” Brigade troops and combat engineers at a northern “Israeli” base, according to footage circulated on social media Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, began as a verbal dispute before escalating into a full physical brawl. Video clips show soldiers hurling chairs, climbing onto tables and striking one another, while several others attempted to break up the fight.

The IOF described the episode as a serious breach of conduct, stressing that it “does not reflect the values of the force nor the standards expected from its soldiers and commanders.”

Military officials confirmed that an investigation is underway, and said that disciplinary and command-related measures will be taken once the probe concludes.

The statement added that the IOF “condemns all forms of violent behavior and remains committed to maintaining discipline, ethics, and professionalism.”

Israel iof

Comments

  1. Related News
Brawl Erupts Among IOF Soldiers at “Israeli” Northern Base

Brawl Erupts Among IOF Soldiers at “Israeli” Northern Base

2 days ago
“Yedioth Ahronoth”: Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Suffer Hidden Brain Injuries Amid Inadequate Treatment

“Yedioth Ahronoth”: Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Suffer Hidden Brain Injuries Amid Inadequate Treatment

3 days ago
’Israel’ Eyes US Guarantees on Possible F-35 Sale to KSA

’Israel’ Eyes US Guarantees on Possible F-35 Sale to KSA

3 days ago
“Israel” Appeals to Cancel ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

“Israel” Appeals to Cancel ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 21-11-2025 Hour: 06:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot