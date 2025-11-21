Zionist Report: ‘Israel’ Planned 21-Day War on Lebanon, 14-Day War on Gaza

By Staff

Military investigations conducted by the “Israeli” occupation authorities concerning October 7, 2023, revealed that the “Israeli” army had planned a war on Lebanon lasting 21 days and another war on the Gaza Strip for 14 days.

Military correspondent for the Zionist enemy army radio, Doron Kadush, revealed on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, a part of the military investigation that the army chose not to release to the public. It was also not shown to Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir nor reviewed by the Turgeman Committee, which examined the military investigations related to October 7, 2023.

The investigation presented "a bleak picture and difficult conclusions regarding the army's readiness for a prolonged, continuous, multi-front war."

The investigation reached a set of conclusions, including, according to Kadush, that the army significantly underestimated the number of days of combat in the upcoming war. He revealed that “the reference scenario the army relied upon was ‘21+14’; that is: 21 days of war in Lebanon, followed six months later by another 14 days of war in Gaza.”

He explained that the “Israeli” army had been preparing during all the years prior to October 7, 2023, for “a war not exceeding five weeks at most [on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip], and even that not continuously.”

Based on the investigation, he said, “This reference scenario led to wide-ranging consequences, foremost among them the miscalculation of the quantities of ammunition and spare parts required for the war.”

The investigation further clarified, “By October 7, the army did not have enough ammunition and spare parts for a prolonged war like the one we faced in the past two years, nor even for a scenario close to it… During the first months of the war, the army had to launch a procurement campaign to cover ammunition and spare parts gaps, which greatly delayed the army's maneuvering capabilities.”

The investigation also emphasized, “A central issue revealed in the investigation exposes an additional failure: during the year preceding October 7, the United States removed more than 100,000 artillery shells from ‘Israel’ and transferred them to Ukraine, which has been at war for years.”

Kadush went on to note, “In ‘Israel,’ they relied on US emergency war reserves, but when those reserves ran out, ‘Israel’ was almost without artillery shells at the outbreak of “Al-Aqsa Flood Operation”. The investigation confirms that the army’s artillery ammunition stores fell below the red line.”

The investigation, conducted by a colonel from the Planning Division, presented difficult findings across several levels; Ground Forces, General Staff divisions of the army—Planning and Operations divisions, as well as the Ministry of War.

The military analyst further explained, “Despite the difficult conclusions, for unclear reasons, the investigation was not disclosed to the public, was not shown to Chief of Staff Zamir, and was not examined by the Turgeman Committee, which studied military investigations. Nevertheless, the investigation was forwarded to the State Comptroller’s Office.”

He additionally highlighted that the former commander of the so-called “Ground Forces” in the army, Major General Tamir Yadai, sent two written warning letters to senior officials in the so-called security establishment in the months leading up to October 7. In the letters, he warned that the US was emptying artillery shell reserves being transferred to Ukraine, and that this required “Israeli” preparation and readiness accordingly.

Kadush ultimately warned, “Despite the warning letters sent by the General, and despite the discussions conducted on the matter within the so-called security establishment, the issue was not addressed, and the ‘Israeli’ army effectively reached October 7 in a state of crisis regarding its artillery stockpiles.”