IOF Raids Beit Ummar, West Bank; Over 100 Palestinians Detained

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] imposed a security lockdown on Beit Ummar and detained more than 100 Palestinians amid wider raids across West Bank towns, while “Israeli” settlers simultaneously escalated violent attacks in the region.

According to local sources, the IOF have converted the town's main soccer field into a makeshift interrogation center and have begun gathering detainees there. The operation is supported by significant military reinforcements that were deployed toward the town in the early hours of the morning.

In a related move, the IOF sealed the home of martyr Walid Sabarna after forcing his family out, welding the house shut and assaulting relatives while damaging the property during on-site questioning.

"Israeli" incursions continued in other areas of the West Bank as well, with the IOF raiding the al-Fara'a refugee camp, south of Tubas, deploying infantry units into its neighborhoods, storming and searching several homes, though no detainments were reported.

In Nablus, local sources stated that IOF pushed into the eastern part of the city. Meanwhile, groups of settlers carried out a new attack, vandalizing a commercial shop in the town of Deir Sharaf, northwest of the city.

Additionally, in the early hours of the morning, IOF conducted a detention campaign in the town of al-Jib, northwest of occupied al-Quds.

According to a Tuesday report in The Guardian, with settlers stepping up a broader effort to intimidate and harm Palestinian communities, dozens of new incidents have occurred in recent days across much of the occupied territory.

Palestinian Farmers’ Union [PFU] records indicate that incidents of violence against its members have increased fourfold, rising from three or four per day before the war in Gaza.

The PFU declared in a statement last month that these recent attacks represent a deliberate strategy to undermine Palestinian rural life rather than random acts.

"Israeli" authorities recently stopped activists and volunteers, who were on their way to assist Palestinians with the olive harvest, from reaching the village of Burin.

In recent days, settlers have vandalized cars near Sinjil, raided farmlands close to Mughayyir, and assaulted farmers in Beit Furik, east of Nablus. Near Beit Duqqu, agricultural workers and olive pickers were attacked. Similar incidents were reported in al-Farisiyah, Aqraba, and villages outside Qalqilya, where settlers burned olive trees and blocked access to farmland.

On November 12, in the town of Beit Lid, a group of masked settlers ransacked a light industrial park, torched 10 vehicles, and injured four Palestinians.

Mahmoud Edeis, a local resident, expressed the toll of the ongoing fear to The Guardian, "It can’t be that we keep living our whole lives in a state of fear and danger."