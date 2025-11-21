NYT: US Greenlights Covert CIA Ops in Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has approved CIA covert operations in Venezuela as the US ramps up pressure on Nicolas Maduro and considers broader military options, The New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

With the US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford now stationed in the Caribbean, the Trump administration has signed off on clandestine plans intended to influence conditions inside Venezuela and potentially pave the way for further meddling.

At the same time, the president has approved another round of indirect talks with Maduro, discussions that reportedly included an offer from the Venezuelan leader to step down after a delay of two to three years, a proposal the White House ultimately rejected.

While it is not known what specific covert operations have been approved or when they might be implemented, officials confirmed that Trump has not authorized the deployment of ground combat forces.

Any expanded US campaign would likely begin with non-conventional military measures, including sabotage, cyber activity, or psychological and information warfare. Military planners are also preparing additional options if the situation escalates further.

Pentagon officials have reportedly drafted plans targeting drug-processing sites and military units close to Maduro, while Trump convened two Situation Room meetings last week to review contingencies with senior national security advisors.

Should the CIA move forward, intelligence operations are expected to precede any overt military strikes, as per the report.

On Sunday, Trump appeared to acknowledge the contacts indirectly, saying, “We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we’ll see how that turns out.”

In public, Trump has framed the US campaign around narcotics trafficking and illegal migration. Privately, however, advisers say the president has spoken more candidly about securing long-term access to Venezuelan petroleum assets for American firms.

Despite negotiations, the White House remains firmly opposed to any arrangement that would allow Maduro an extended transition period out of power.

For now, the administration appears to be maintaining a dual-track strategy, escalating pressure while keeping diplomatic channels open.

Officials involved in the discussions say Trump has not committed to a final strategy and could still pursue a negotiated deal, a phased transfer of power, or direct meddling aimed at forcibly removing the Venezuelan leader.

The US has launched its biggest Caribbean military buildup since 1962 while moving to label the Cartel de los Soles a terrorist group, a step analyst say could justify future action.

Meanwhile, Trump insists all options for Venezuela remain open.

In addition, the US has conducted 21 strikes on drug-smuggling boats, killing at least 83, with Trump claiming strong intelligence support despite no detailed evidence; critics say the attacks lacked congressional approval and targeted civilians, and Pentagon officials revealed the shipments were cocaine, not fentanyl.