“Israeli” Media: “Israel” Has Lost Control from the Galilee to the “Negev”

By Al-Ahed News, Hebrew Media

Military analyst Avi Ashkenazi of Maariv argued that so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir succeeded in attracting the “Israeli” public on the eve of the last elections by promising to restore sovereignty across “Israel” — from the Galilee to Al-Naqab [“Negev”] and from the center to the West Bank. But politicians are not doctors, he noted, and taking over a used vehicle from an “Israeli” politician may turn out to be a high-risk deal.

“It appears that Ben-Gvir’s promises have no grounding in the reality of Autumn 2025. ‘Israel’ is steadily losing sovereignty and control over increasing parts of its territory — not because Hamas overran the Gaza envelope, but because this erosion is unfolding daily in the south, in the north, in the West Bank and in other areas across ‘Israel’,” he said.

Ashkenazi pointed out that the Egyptian border has, over the past two years, become an entirely open zone, with dozens of drones crossing it daily carrying tens of kilograms of cannabis grown in the “Israeli” army’s training areas in “Btsalim”, “Shivta” and “Ketziot”, while massive quantities of weapons are flowing in from Egypt and Jordan.

He added that Iran and the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen have decided to flood the region with weapons intended for the West Bank, Gaza, and Arabs inside “Israel,” so that they can be directed, when the time comes, against “Israel” and against the army and police forces. He said that military officials estimate that in just the last three months, 900 drones had been smuggled in — yet within the security establishment, there is acknowledgment that the real number is likely far higher.

“Yesterday, in another location in ‘Gush Etzion’, the army decided to try to impose governance in response to the ‘Jewish terrorism’ in the West Bank, which has reemerged — partly due to the decision of the Minister of Security [War], Israel Katz, who canceled one of the most important tools in the fight against terrorism: administrative detention orders for Jewish terror activists,” he added.

He pointed out that “the commander of the Central Command, Major General Avi Blot, signed an order to evacuate the illegal outpost ‘Giv’at HaTilim’ in Wadi Qannub in ‘Gush Etzion’. As a result, hundreds of Border Police forces arrived to clear the twenty structures,” adding: “They encountered violence, and officers were injured by assaults carried out by Jewish youths. In both cases — from the Egyptian border to ‘Giv’at HaTilim’ in ‘Gush Etzion’ — there is a clear connecting line that leads to chaos and a lack of governance.”

Ashkenazi stressed that “the army, the police and the Shin Bet have become weakened institutions, ineffective in the face of these challenges. The sad part of the story is that there is a great deal of bad blood between these agencies — extensive mutual smearing, a lack of cooperation, and reciprocal contempt. The result is that the law-abiding public is the one paying the price.”

“The consequences of lost governance, laxity, and the ineffectiveness of the Shin Bet, police, and army were evident yesterday, immediately after the demolition of the ‘Hill Youth’ headquarters, when the ‘troublemakers’ reached nearby villages, set fires, and carried out acts of terrorism. The results are also visible on Route 40 in the ‘Negev’ [Al-Naqab], where gangs of Bedouins ride motorcycles and block traffic without any obstacle due to the absence of police, doing as they please. And it’s not just that — one can hear the nightmare of residents in the ‘Negev’ [Al-Naqab], as well as in the Galilee and “Sharon”, recounting nights of gunfire from weapons, some of which originate in Iran and Yemen, transported via Egypt and the open borders to a ‘state’ [entity] that is losing its sovereignty to crime and terrorism gangs,” he concluded.