UNIFIL: ’Israel’ Violated Lebanese Airspace 7,300 Times Since Deal

By Staff, Agencies

UN peacekeepers in South Lebanon reported that "Israel" has violated Lebanese airspace over 7,300 times since the ceasefire agreement in November 2024, alongside thousands of military operations north of the Blue Line, a UNIFIL spokesperson said.

Speaking to RIA Novosti on Wednesday, UNIFIL spokesperson Danny Goffrey said that the repeated "Israeli" incursions constitute a clear breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which governs the rules of engagement and operations in southern Lebanon following the 2006 war.

Goffrey noted that since November 27, 2024, peacekeepers have also recorded over 2,400 operational activities by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] north of the Blue Line, a boundary demarcated by the United Nations and not officially recognized by Lebanon as an international border.

In a significant development, UNIFIL conducted a geographic survey in October of a concrete wall being constructed by IOF southwest of the town of Yaroun. The survey, according to Goffrey, confirmed that the wall crosses the Blue Line and thus violates Resolution 1701.

Resolution 1701 was reached in the wake of the 2006 "Israeli" aggression on Lebanon. It calls for the full cessation of hostilities and the deployment of the Lebanese Army to Southern Lebanon, as well as the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River.

UN peacekeepers observed the construction of another barrier in November, this time southeast of Yaroun. Goffrey confirmed that this wall, too, surpassed the Blue Line. He stated that UNIFIL would formally notify “Israel” of both violations.

He emphasized the responsibility of IOF to refrain from hostile actions or any attacks that may threaten UN peacekeepers operating within their mandate area.

UNIFIL is expected to submit a detailed report to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, outlining all recorded violations of Resolution 1701.

According to Goffrey, the report will detail all "Israeli" airspace violations, military activities north of the Blue Line, confirmed attacks on UNIFIL forces, and any weapons caches discovered within the mission’s area of operations.

Goffrey explained that periodic UNIFIL reports are first submitted to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres before being forwarded to the Security Council, as stipulated by Resolution 1701 and subsequent decisions.

Tomorrow’s report, he added, will present a comprehensive overview of all incidents within UNIFIL’s jurisdiction and will serve as a basis for further discussions on “Israel’s” compliance with international mandates in southern Lebanon.

The report came amid escalating "Israeli" attacks on Lebanon. Earlier, an "Israeli" drone struck a car in al-Tiri, South Lebanon, claiming one passenger and wounding 11 others, including students and their bus driver, as a bus carrying students was just behind the targeted vehicle

Meanwhile, the death toll from an "Israeli" airstrike on Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon has risen to 15 after three missiles struck a car garage in a densely populated area, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

In a recent surge of "Israeli" attacks across southern and eastern Lebanon, drones and tank fire have claimed several civilians—including a school principal—and targeted vehicles, while UNIFIL personnel were also fired upon inside Lebanese territory.