Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah mourns veteran Lebanese nationalist Zaher Al-Khatib, praising his lifelong defense of the poor, his rejection of the 17 May Agreement, his steadfast support for resistance in Lebanon and Palestine and his commitment to unity and fighting corruption.

The group describes his life as a model of principles and struggle that will continue to inspire future generations.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences to the family of the great national struggler, Secretary-General of the Labor Union [Rabitat Al-Shaghila], former minister and MP Zaher Al-Khatib, as well as to his comrades and all who loved him, upon the passing of this national figure who dedicated his life to defending the causes of the people, the rights of the poor and the oppressed, confronting occupation, rejecting surrender schemes, and standing steadfastly with the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine.

The late leader was ever-present in political, social, economic and national arenas. The halls of Parliament bear witness to his historic stance rejecting the 17 May Agreement — an agreement of humiliation and disgrace — and to his conviction that resistance is the only path to confronting occupation and liberating the land. He consistently supported and defended the Resistance, upheld the right of peoples to self-determination and liberation and carried the cause of the Palestinian people in his conscience and positions. He also believed that building a just state cannot be achieved except through unity among the Lebanese and by combating corruption in all its forms.

As Hezbollah mourns this sincere national figure, it affirms that the life of the departed — rich with unwavering positions, values and principles — will remain a model to be emulated and a badge of honor on the chest of every genuine national struggler devoted to their people and homeland.