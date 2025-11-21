- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
WSJ: Significant Rise in Hamas’ Popularity in Gaza After the Ceasefire
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 2 days ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographic by Abir Qanso
According to the Wall Street Journal, public sentiment in Gaza has shifted sharply in favor of Hamas after the ceasefire. Survey data points to growing confidence in the movement’s performance and strong opposition to disarmament efforts.
Comments
- Related News