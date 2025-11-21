Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

WSJ: Significant Rise in Hamas' Popularity in Gaza After the Ceasefire

2 days ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

According to the Wall Street Journal, public sentiment in Gaza has shifted sharply in favor of Hamas after the ceasefire. Survey data points to growing confidence in the movement's performance and strong opposition to disarmament efforts.

