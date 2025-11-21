Gaza Media Office: 393 ’Israeli’ Violations Since Truce

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza’s Government Media Office has denounced ongoing, serious, and systematic breaches of the ceasefire ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip by the "Israeli" occupation.

According to the office, a total of 393 documented violations had been recorded as of Tuesday evening, November 18, 2025, since the agreement went into effect.

The statement reported that the latest violations have martyred 279 civilians, including children, women, and elderly individuals, in addition to 652 injuries of varying degrees.

It also documented the arbitrary detention of 35 Palestinians during raids and incursions, warning that these actions undermine the agreement and create a deadly reality that threatens stability in the Gaza Strip.

The office reported 113 incidents of gunfire targeting civilians and homes, 17 armored vehicle incursions beyond the temporary yellow demarcation line, 174 ground, naval, and aerial strikes, and 85 demolitions of residential and civilian structures, calling the actions a systematic effort to inflict widespread damage and collectively punish the population.

In the statement, the office held the "Israeli" occupation fully responsible for the humanitarian and security consequences of these violations, warning that the continued “aggressive approach” threatens to derail international efforts to sustain the truce.

It called on US President Donald Trump, mediating countries, guarantors of the ceasefire, and the UN Security Council to take effective action to stop the attacks and compel the occupation to comply with the agreement and its humanitarian protocol.

The office concluded that the persistence of these violations endangers prospects for stability and reinforces that only firm international pressure can oblige the occupation to respect international law and UN resolutions.

Just today, Wednesday, "Israeli" drone strikes and artillery reportedly wounded several Palestinians in Bani Suhaila, Khan Younis, and northern Gaza, while air raids hit areas behind the "Yellow Line" in Rafah and Khan Younis, marking a continued escalation since last night.