Iran Spokesman: Message to Saudi Focused Only on Bilateral Ties

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, stated that President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent message to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman focused exclusively on bilateral cooperation and was unrelated to the crown prince’s US visit.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Baqaei rejected the claims made a day earlier by the US president about alleged negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

“There is currently no negotiation process between Iran and the US,” he said.

Pointing to Washington’s record of repeated violations and excessive demands, Baqaei added, “As the foreign minister has repeatedly emphasized, there is no logical justification for negotiation with a party that does not accept the reciprocal nature of talks, boasts about its unlawful military aggression against Iran and the killing of Iranian children, and clearly seeks to impose its demands.”

Asked about the Iranian president’s message to the Saudi crown prince, Baqaei said the communication --delivered through Iran’s newly appointed head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization-- was entirely focused on bilateral issues.

He explained that the presidential message to the Saudi crown prince contained only bilateral content and conveyed Iran’s appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s services to the Iranian pilgrims during last year’s Hajj, as well as the importance of continued cooperation and coordination for the successful organization of this year’s pilgrimage.