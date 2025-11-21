Hezbollah: Ain al-Hilweh Massacre an Attack on Lebanon’s Sovereignty, Breach of Ceasefire

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah condemned “in the strongest terms the horrific massacre committed last night, Tuesday, by the criminal Zionist enemy in the Ain Al-Hilweh camp in Sidon, which led to the death of thirteen martyrs and a large number of wounded among our Palestinian brothers, targeting a location crowded with civilians and children. This brutal attack adds to the enemy’s dark record of crimes and extermination against Palestinians, Lebanese, and the peoples of the region.”

In a statement, Hezbollah affirmed that “this bloody crime and sinful aggression constitute an attack on Lebanon and its sovereignty and a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and UN Resolution 1701, which the enemy daily violates with the blatant complicity and partnership of the US administration, which supports and even plans such crimes and aggressions against Lebanon and Palestine.”

Hezbollah emphasized that “the pillars of the Lebanese state must realize that showing any leniency, weakness, or submission to this enemy will only make it more brutal, savage, and brazen, and that mere responses that do not match the level of aggression will only lead to further attacks and massacres.”

The statement added: “Accordingly, national duty requires taking a firm and unified stance to confront the crimes of this enemy and deter its aggression by all available means, and to uphold all elements of strength Lebanon possesses, as they are the only guarantee to foil the enemy’s plans and protect Lebanon’s sovereignty and security.”

Hezbollah concluded by offering its deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, to the residents of Ain al-Hilweh camp, and to the Palestinian people, praying for mercy upon the martyrs and speedy recovery for the wounded.