Bahrain Detains Activist Ibrahim Sharif Over Peaceful Comments

By Staff, Agencies

Bahraini authorities have arrested political activist Ibrahim Sharif for peaceful remarks he made in Beirut, Human Rights Watch and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) reported.

Sharif, former secretary-general of the Bahraini Democratic Nationalist Action Society, was detained after calling on Arabs and Arab governments to support Palestinians during an appearance on Al-Lulu TV.

He was arrested at Bahrain International Airport on November 12, 2025, after returning from the Arab National Conference in Beirut.

The Interior Ministry said Sharif was detained for “spreading false news on social media and making offensive remarks against sister Arab states and their leaders.” The Public Prosecution later announced he would remain in custody pending investigation.

Human Rights Watch criticized the arrest, stating that nations should “prevent genocide and other crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, not arrest citizens for making peaceful remarks in support of them.”

This is the eighth time since 2011 that Sharif has been detained, interrogated, or prosecuted over his exercise of free expression and assembly.

His case highlights Bahrain’s long-standing practice of arbitrarily targeting individuals for peacefully expressing political views, a pattern documented extensively by human rights organizations.