Southern Lebanon Under Multiple ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes and Threats

Southern Lebanon Under Multiple 'Israeli' Airstrikes and Threats
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Southern Lebanon witnessed a rapid escalation today as the “Israeli” occupation army issued multiple warnings to residents in several towns, threatening to bomb residential buildings in Deir Kifa, Chehour, Tayr Felsay, and Ainatha.

The situation intensified quickly when a warning airstrike was fired over the town of Chehour, signaling the beginning of direct military action against civilian areas.

Shortly after the warnings, the “Israeli” enemy carried out a strike on the threatened residential building in Deir Kifa, followed by additional airstrikes on the town of Chehour.

In parallel, an “Israeli” aircraft targeted the threatened building in Ainatha, fulfilling the earlier threat issued to residents there.

The escalation peaked when the “Israeli” army launched a heavy airstrike on a house in the town of Tayr Felsay, marking one of the most severe attacks of the day and underscoring the rapidly deteriorating security situation across southern Lebanon.

Lebanon airstrikes SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

Comments

