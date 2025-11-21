Hamas Warns of Retaliation As ’Israel’ Claims 28 Palestinian Lives

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has warned of a "dangerous escalation" following "Israeli" airstrikes that claimed lives of at least 28 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, pushing the already fragile ceasefire to the brink of collapse.

Nine children were among those martyred in the strikes on Wednesday, according to Gaza health officials who said that at least 77 others were injured.

Hamas rejected "Israel’s" claim that its fighters had fired first at "Israeli" troops, prompting the strikes. The group called the allegation “a weak and exposed attempt to justify their ongoing crimes and violations.”

The group pointed out that the "Israeli" occupation has claimed more than 300 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect early last month.

It also denounced "Israel" for continuing policies of “demolishing and blowing up houses” and maintaining the closure of the Rafah crossing.

In Gaza City’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital complex, footage showed dozens of people crowding around incoming ambulances carrying Palestinian victims of the "Israeli" strikes.

Footage showed Palestinian people with the corpses of the Palestinians martryred inside the hospital in Gaza. One body bag held the bodies of three lifeless children still covered in dust.

"Israeli" forces also unleashed their most brutal strike on the Zaytun area in the east of Gaza, where 10 people, including a woman and a child, were martyred, Gaza Civil Defense said.

A building for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] in the Near East also came under attack.

In an area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a group of civilians inside the UNRWA club was also targeted.

The "Israeli" strikes on Wednesday were the third major escalation since the ceasefire agreement came into effect. The two previous major strikes were on October 19 and 28.

Authorities in Gaza have reported at least 400 "Israeli" violations of the US-brokered ceasefire.

Hamas called on the US mediators to exert “immediate, serious pressure” on the "Israeli" occupation to “respect the ceasefire and halt the aggression against our people.”

Since "Israel" launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, nearly 70,000 Palestinians have been martyred, mostly women and children.