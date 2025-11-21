’Israel’ Hits South Lebanon’s Ainatha, Tayr Felsay After Threats

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] issued evacuation warnings to residents of the southern Lebanese villages of Ainatha and Tayr Felsay on Wednesday, prior to launching a series of airstrikes on civilian homes.

The evacuation threats were announced by Avichay Adraee, the occupation’s Arabic-language spokesperson, who demanded that families leave their houses ahead of potential attacks. Shortly afterward, "Israeli" reconnaissance drones were seen flying at low altitude over Tayr Felsay.

A home in Ainatha, located in a densely populated residential area, was ordered to be cleared. Not long after, the occupation launched a violent airstrike on a house in Tayr Felsay that had also been threatened moments earlier.

Despite the continued presence of "Israeli" drones over the village, residents in Tayr Felsay returned to their homes immediately after the occupation carried out the attack. Similarly, families in Ainatha have also returned to their houses following an "Israeli" strike on one of the targeted homes in the village.

Civil defense teams rushed to the site of the strike in Ainatha to respond to the aftermath of the attack. No immediate information has been released regarding casualties or the scale of material damage.

Drones continue to hover over both towns in the wake of the aggression, fueling fears that additional attacks may follow.

UN peacekeeping forces in South Lebanon have documented more than 7,300 violations of Lebanese airspace by “Israel” since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in November 2024, in addition to thousands of military activities north of the Blue Line, according to a UNIFIL spokesperson.

UNIFIL spokesperson Danny Goffrey told RIA Novosti on Wednesday that "Israeli" incursions violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which governs southern Lebanon’s post-2006 war rules. Since November 27, 2024, over 2,400 "Israeli" activities have been recorded north of the Blue Line.

Goffrey also confirmed that "Israeli" forces’ construction of a concrete wall southwest of Yaroun crosses the Blue Line, violating Resolution 1701. Another barrier, observed in November southeast of Yaroun, also exceeds the line. UNIFIL plans to formally notify "Israel" of these breaches, stressing "Israel's" responsibility to avoid actions threatening peacekeepers.