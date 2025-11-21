UK Unable to Defend Itself without US Support

By Staff, Agencies

A recent report by the House of Commons Defense Committee reveals that the United Kingdom is overly reliant on the United States for its defense, with no adequate plan to protect its own territory or overseas holdings in the event of an attack.

According to the committee, the UK does not possess a concrete strategy to ensure its national defense independently. The report warns that the UK’s current posture leaves it exposed, underscoring a broader concern over UK defense dependence on the US.

“The UK’s defense industrial base is not yet configured for sustained collective defense. It faces challenges in capacity, skills, innovation, procurement, and financing ... The UK lacks a plan for defending the homeland and overseas territories,” the committee stated in its findings.

The report emphasizes the inadequacy of the United Kingdom’s military readiness, particularly highlighting shortcomings in its defense industrial capabilities. These gaps hinder the country's ability to scale production in times of prolonged conflict or crisis.

The committee notes that the UK remains deeply dependent on the US for various strategic military functions. This includes intelligence gathering, satellite services, troop transport, and air-to-air refueling. The findings also mention that no plans have been drawn up to address the potential withdrawal of US forces from Europe.

One of the most pressing concerns is the absence of an integrated air defense system. The UK, according to the report, has “virtually no integrated air defense,” which compromises its ability to respond to aerial threats without US support.

Beyond the UK, the report draws attention to Europe’s broader reliance on the US. The continent depends heavily on American capabilities in logistics, satellite operations, and military intelligence, further underlining the strategic imbalance within the NATO alliance.

European leaders have warned of excessive dependence on Washington in matters related to the continent's security. Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron told a meeting of European leaders that Europe must establish its own security independence from the United States and prioritize its own interests over those of geopolitical adversaries.

“We must not delegate forever our security to America,” Macron said, arguing that Donald Trump would prioritize the Americans’ interests, urging Europe to do the same for its citizens.

He also said Europe must take control of its own history at a critical moment for the continent, saying “Do we want to read the history written by others -- the wars launched by Vladimir Putin, the US election, China's technological or trade choices, or do we want to write our own history? I think we have the strength to write it.”

Similarly, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has cautioned that the era of European countries “outsourcing” their security to the United States has come to an end.