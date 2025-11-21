Trump To Host Mamdani At White House Friday

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump confirmed late Wednesday that he will meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office on Friday, marking the first in-person meeting between the two politicians who have spent months trading barbs from afar.

In a Truth Social post, Trump used some of his sharpest language yet toward the incoming mayor.

“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!” he wrote.

The meeting, long anticipated but repeatedly delayed, could signal either a thaw or an escalation in the rivalry between the Republican president and the Democratic mayor-elect, whose rise from progressive state lawmaker to City Hall stunned New York’s political establishment.

Mamdani has criticized Trump’s record on affordability and housing, making economic pressure on working-class New Yorkers a central theme of his campaign.

Trump, for his part, has ridiculed Mamdani’s left-wing platform while simultaneously adopting affordability messaging in recent weeks.

The Friday sit-down is expected to address federal-city cooperation, housing policy, and a potential reboot in relations between Washington and New York’s next mayor. Whether it becomes a breakthrough or a spectacle remains to be seen.