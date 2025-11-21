Iran to USA: Using Force Against Iran Is Not A Viable Option

By Staff, Agencies

The top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has sent a strong message to Washington, warning that the Trump administration’s reliance on force will never make Iran change its course.

“They have tried force, and they now understand it is not acceptable and not workable,” Kamal Kharrazi said in a detailed interview with CNN on Tuesday.

The official was referring to the US’s decades-old history, including under Trump, of either deploying or soliciting deployment of coercive economic measures against Iran as a means of enforcing its demands upon the Islamic Republic, which has failed to prompt the Iran to abandon its rightful course.

He was also pointing to Washington’s joining forces with the "Israeli" occupation in June towards waging military aggression against Iran, including the country’s nuclear facilities, that likewise stopped short of dismantling the Iranian defensive and nuclear infrastructure.

Kharrazi went on to emphasize that Iran remained fully prepared for any confrontation, whether with the United States or the "Israeli" occupation.

He, however, reminded at the same time that the Iran also remained open to diplomacy, but would only engage on the basis of mutual respect, equal footing, and a pre-agreed agenda, conditions the US was yet to meet.

“We have always been ready for diplomatic talks,” he said. “But President Trump does not believe in diplomatic engagement and prefers force to achieve his objectives.”

The advisor urged the Trump administration to “start with a positive approach” towards Iran, saying that any constructive step would be reciprocated by Tehran, but only if Washington abandoned threats and pressure.

The official added that any move towards renewed dialogue had to begin with the US, which must first demonstrate it is prepared to abandon coercive tactics. “They have to make the first move to show they are ready to engage with us on the conditions we put.”

On the nuclear issue, the advisor stressed that Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program was fully indigenous and could not be dismantled by military action.

“Our nuclear program is embedded in the skills and knowledge of our scientists and engineers,” he noted.

Iran would continue enrichment to supply fuel for power reactors and medical applications, he said.

The official confirmed that the extent of the damage was still being assessed following the illegal and unprovoked "Israeli"-American war on the country, but essential activities, particularly in the medical sector, continued.

Kharrazi, meanwhile, reaffirmed that Imam Khamenei’s fatwa [religious decree] forbidding nuclear weapons “cannot be changed.”

The latter comments served as a response to the West’s and its allies’ efforts at accusing Iran of “diverting” its nuclear activities, something that has been disproven by more than a dozen reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

Addressing Iran’s defensive ballistic missile capabilities, Kharrazi underlined that the program would expand based on its necessitude for safeguarding national security.

“Whatever we can do in producing our missiles, we will not neglect. This is how we defend ourselves.”

He made clear that while Tehran was prepared to negotiate on nuclear matters, it would not discuss its defensive capabilities with any foreign power.

On the Palestinian question, he reiterated Iran’s long-standing stance, saying Tehran would support whatever the Palestinian people collectively decided about their future.

If Palestinians reached a unified decision on establishing a state, Iran would not oppose their choice, Kharrazi stated.

However, he stressed that Iran would not recognize the "Israeli" entity, describing it as an entity built on occupation.