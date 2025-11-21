- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel’s” Digital Backdoor: How Samsung Phones Are Being Used to Spy on Users
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_timeone day ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
A new digital rights investigation reveals that certain Samsung phones sold in the Middle East and North Africa come preloaded with an “Israeli”-developed application that cannot be removed.
This hidden software grants deep access to users’ data – raising serious concerns about surveillance, privacy and regional targeting.
Comments
- Related News