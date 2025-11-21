Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

“Israel’s” Digital Backdoor: How Samsung Phones Are Being Used to Spy on Users

“Israel’s” Digital Backdoor: How Samsung Phones Are Being Used to Spy on Users
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_timeone day ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

A new digital rights investigation reveals that certain Samsung phones sold in the Middle East and North Africa come preloaded with an “Israeli”-developed application that cannot be removed.

This hidden software grants deep access to users’ data – raising serious concerns about surveillance, privacy and regional targeting.

“Israel’s” Digital Backdoor: How Samsung Phones Are Being Used to Spy on Users

 

Israel espionage samsung

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel’s” Digital Backdoor: How Samsung Phones Are Being Used to Spy on Users

“Israel’s” Digital Backdoor: How Samsung Phones Are Being Used to Spy on Users

one day ago
WSJ: Significant Rise in Hamas’ Popularity in Gaza After the Ceasefire

WSJ: Significant Rise in Hamas’ Popularity in Gaza After the Ceasefire

2 days ago
Inside “Israel’s” Collapse: What the October 7 Inquiry Reveals

Inside “Israel’s” Collapse: What the October 7 Inquiry Reveals

7 days ago
Haidar, the Hero of Khaybar: The Largest Martyrdom Operation

Haidar, the Hero of Khaybar: The Largest Martyrdom Operation

10 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 21-11-2025 Hour: 06:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot