UK Considers Ban On ’Israeli’ Settlement Products

By Staff, Agencies

The British government is weighing a ban on imports from illegal "Israeli" settlements, a move that could mark a significant shift in its stance on the issue, according to Middle East Eye.

Sources close to the government said Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer has told Labor MPs a ban is desirable. The ultimate decision, however, lies with Downing Street, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer is understood to be reluctant to impose a ban right now.

A ban is nevertheless considered likely if there is another significant expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank or large-scale settler violence.

Two years ago, Labor’s position was that there could be no sanctions or boycotts against "Israel". This view has now fundamentally changed.

Ministers accept that a ban on settlement goods would be consistent with the British position on the occupied territories, sources said.

Meanwhile, senior Labor MP Emily Thornberry, who is the chair of parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee [FASC], told MEE: "I have long argued that the government must immediately ban the import of goods from 'Israel's' illegal settlements."

"It is right to sanction settlers and the organizations which support them, but those sanctions are undermined if we permit settlement goods to be sold in the UK."

A recent report by the FASC released over the summer recommended a ban "on the import of goods from the illegal settlements in the West Bank".

Labor MP Andy McDonald told MEE that he has "put questions to multiple ministers, seeking to expose the gaps in our current approach and press the government to take far tougher action on the trade of goods from illegal 'Israeli' settlements".

"Ministers have repeatedly confirmed that these settlements are unlawful under international law," he said, "yet their responses make clear that existing checks and labelling requirements still fall short of what is needed."

McDonald said the government should "act decisively to enforce a complete and effective ban on settlement goods".

In May, the UK sanctioned "Israeli" settlers like Daniella Weiss and illegal outposts linked to violence against Palestinians. In June, it joined allies in sanctioning far-right ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich for inciting violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

"If there is something next it will be a ban on settlement goods," a Foreign Office source said.

The prime minister will also be keen not to lose the support of MPs who currently back him, particularly since it is rumored that he could be ousted within months.

Sources told MEE that Britain may impose a ban on settlement goods alongside countries like France or the Netherlands, with US approval likely needed. The UK, which joined Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway in sanctioning Ben Gvir and Smotrich, also recognized a Palestinian state in September.

Pressure is rising within Labor to ban "Israeli" settlement goods. Abtisam Mohamed who sits on the FASC told MEE that "every other day, Palestinians face being killed by violent settlers, thrown out of their homes, or witness entire communities demolished."

Mohamed, backed by MPs, has secured a debate on the issue, arguing the government must "go further" to uphold international law and support a two-state solution.

Labor MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy called the ban a "baseline requirement," stressing it should have been in place long before the violence in Gaza escalated.

Labor MP Richard Burgon's bill, now in its second reading, calls for "comprehensive sanctions" on "Israel", citing the 2024 ICJ ruling on the illegality of its occupation. Burgon said growing parliamentary pressure, backed by over 80 MPs and Lords, demands sanctions, starting with a ban on settlement goods, to end "Israel's" illegal occupation.

MEE contacted the Foreign Office for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.

UK-"Israel" trade rose to £6.2bn between June 2024 and June 2025, with exports up 10.5%. Despite a halt in free trade talks and Labor suspending 30 arms export licenses, the UK continued supplying F-35 components, used by "Israel's" war on Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.