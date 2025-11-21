Lebanese MP: Disarming Hezbollah Would Only Strengthen the “Israeli” Enemy

A Lebanese lawmaker has firmly dismissed calls to disarm Hezbollah at a time when “Israeli” strikes continue across Lebanon despite the ceasefire, warning that such proposals would ultimately empower the occupying regime.

Hussein Jeshi, a member of the Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, said Wednesday evening that, “The Lebanese government is calling on Hezbollah to lay down its weapons while the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s attacks persist and the Zionist entity occupies our land. The Beirut government is effectively helping the enemy.”

Jeshi urged the Lebanese authorities to demand that the Mechanism Committee tasked with enforcing the ceasefire assume its responsibilities, stop “Israeli” aggression against civilians and residential areas, and elevate the issue to the UN Security Council.

“The Zionist enemy continues its crimes, killings and acts of terror against Lebanon, and considers such actions a path to achieving its aggressive goals,” he warned.

The lawmaker said the ongoing assaults following the truce demonstrate that “Israel” is attempting to bypass its obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“The enemy wants to impose the agreement on Lebanon through intimidation and fire,” he added, stating that “Israel” has likely received a green light from the US to maintain this policy.

Jeshi argued that the broader strategy to force Hezbollah’s disarmament relies on manufacturing a sense of weakness and undermining public faith in the Resistance.

According to him, one approach would be pressuring the Lebanese army into forcibly disarming Hezbollah—an option he said would ignite internal conflict. The second would involve spreading fear of a large-scale “Israeli” invasion and shifting the blame onto the Lebanese government.

He stressed that both the US and “Israel” continue to use coercion as a tool for asserting control over the region.