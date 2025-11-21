EU to Sanction Senior RSF Figure Abdelrahim Dagalo

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union is preparing to impose sanctions on Abdelrahim Dagalo, deputy commander of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), over the group’s alleged human rights abuses, three European diplomats told Reuters. EU foreign ministers are expected to approve the measures at a Brussels meeting on Thursday.

The sanctions would include a travel ban to EU member states and the freezing of any assets Dagalo may hold in the bloc.

A French diplomatic source said Paris is “fully committed to achieving a ceasefire in Sudan and combating impunity,” adding that this includes supporting “all appropriate means, including European sanctions.”

One EU source said there is broad consensus to target Dagalo—brother of RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti).

Two diplomats added that the bloc plans to apply sanctions gradually while keeping channels for dialogue open.

Separately, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that London intends to introduce its own sanctions over human rights violations and abuses in Sudan, stressing the need for intensified efforts to secure a ceasefire.