Iran, Allies Condemn IAEA Resolution as Politically Driven

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and seven allied states — Russia, Belarus, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe — issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning the anti-Iran resolution adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors.

The countries accused the decision’s sponsors of acting under pressure from the “Israeli' entity.

The statement called the resolution non-binding and politically motivated. It noted that the measure, drafted by Germany, France, the UK, and the United States, passed with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against.

It criticized the text for alleging that Iran failed to meet its safeguards obligations while ignoring Tehran’s ongoing cooperation with the agency.

The eight nations also denounced the resolution for omitting any reference to what they described as recent illegal aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in June by the United States and the Zionist regime.

They accused the IAEA and its director general of failing to condemn the attack.

Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, likewise rejected the resolution, calling it an effort to impose unlawful pressure on Tehran.

He argued that the United States and the E3 cannot use the measure to compensate for their failure to trigger the snapback mechanism.

Najafi added that expectations for Iran to continue full cooperation disregard the realities created by recent hostilities.

He also said Iran is consulting with non-aligned states to develop a joint response to the agency’s decision.