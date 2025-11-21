Nestle Accused of Adding Sugar to Baby Cereals Sold in Africa

By Staff, Agencies

Health advocates say Swiss food giant Nestle is violating global nutrition guidelines by selling baby cereals with added sugar in African markets, while offering sugar-free versions in Europe.

The Swiss NGO Public Eye made the allegation after testing nearly 100 Cerelac products purchased across 20 African countries and analyzing them at the French laboratory Inovalys.

According to the report, more than 90% of sampled products contained added sugar, sometimes in high quantities. Public Eye contrasted this with Cerelac products sold in Switzerland, Germany, and the UK, which list no added sugars.

The findings follow an open letter from the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) and 19 civil-society groups from 13 African countries, who told Nestle’s CEO that “all babies have an equal right to healthy nutrition – regardless of nationality or skin colour.”

Health authorities have warned against added sugars in infant foods. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised in March that infants should not consume added sugars, stressing the need for nutrient-dense complementary foods.

The World Health Organization has issued similar guidance, citing links between excessive sugar intake, unhealthy weight gain, and long-term disease risk.

Nestle rejected accusations of double standards. The company said its infant cereals in Africa do not contain “high levels of added sugars” and are formulated to meet nutritional needs, often fortified to address malnutrition.

It added that no-added-sugar options are available in 97% of its markets and will be expanded to 100% by the end of 2025.