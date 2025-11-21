Trump Signs Law Forcing Release of Epstein Files After Congressional Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requiring the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release a wide range of unclassified materials tied to the investigation, prosecution, and 2019 death of Jeffrey Epstein. The move marks a sharp reversal after months of White House resistance and comes only after overwhelming bipartisan pressure.

The law compels the DOJ to disclose internal communications, investigative documents, and all other unclassified records within 30 days.

Critics note that Trump could have released many of these files without Congress but instead sought to delay or bypass the legislation.

His reluctance, opponents argue, stemmed from fears that disclosures might expose his own possible connections to Epstein.

The president shifted course only after the bill passed the House 427–1 and cleared the Senate unanimously, leaving little political room to resist.

Trump announced the signing in a brief online post, framing the measure as a blow to Democrats rather than acknowledging bipartisan demands for transparency.

Legal experts warn that the DOJ may still limit or delay publication by citing ongoing investigations — a broad exemption that could allow officials to withhold sensitive names or documents.

Several lawmakers have already signaled the need for strict congressional oversight to prevent the department from exploiting these loopholes.

The key question now is whether the Epstein files will truly become public or whether significant portions will remain hidden behind legal justifications and procedural delays.