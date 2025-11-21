French General Faces Backlash for Warning of Potential “Loss of Children” in Future War with Russia

By Staff, Agencies

France’s top military officer, General Fabien Mandon, is under fire after declaring that the country must be prepared to “lose children” in a potential conflict with Russia. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed Western claims that it plans to attack the EU or NATO, calling such warnings “nonsense.”

Speaking at an annual gathering of mayors in Paris, Mandon urged officials to prepare citizens “to accept suffering in order to protect who we are.”

He argued that France has the economic and demographic strength to deter Russia but lacks the “strength of spirit.” If France is unwilling to sacrifice economically or accept military losses, he warned, “then we are at risk.”

Mandon previously suggested France could be at war with Russia by 2028. His latest comments triggered swift criticism.

Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel condemned the “unbearable warmongering rhetoric,” while left-wing figure Jean-Luc Mélenchon said it is not the general’s role to “anticipate sacrifices resulting from diplomatic failures.”

France continues to cite the supposed Russian threat as justification for increased military spending despite a soaring deficit of €3.35 trillion — 113% of GDP, among the highest in the EU.

The government plans to raise defense spending to €64 billion in 2027, almost double its 2017 level, prompting left-wing parties to accuse it of prioritizing the military over social welfare.

Moscow maintains it has no intention of attacking European states, arguing that such claims are used to frighten the public and justify rising military budgets. Russia says its actions in Ukraine are defensive and that NATO provoked the conflict.