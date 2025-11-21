Air India Asks China to Open Xinjiang Airspace to Cut Flight Times

By Staff, Agencies

Air India has formally requested that the Indian government seek Beijing’s approval to allow the airline to use restricted airspace over Xinjiang, Reuters reported. The carrier says access to this route would significantly reduce flight times to Europe and North America.

The request follows the resumption of direct India–China flights in late October. Currently, Indian airlines face longer routes after Pakistan closed its airspace to them in April, following heightened tensions after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a result, fuel costs have risen by 29%, and some flights have become nearly three hours longer.

A document submitted to Indian authorities describes Air India’s long-haul operations as being under “severe operational and financial strain.”

The airline, jointly owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, estimates the airspace closure is costing it $455 million annually in profit before tax. It reported losses of $439 million in the 2024–25 fiscal year.

India is evaluating the request, according to the document.

Xinjiang’s military-controlled airspace sits amid mountain ranges reaching 20,000 feet (6,100 meters), making it an area many airlines avoid for safety considerations.

China maintains tighter military oversight of national airspace compared to most major aviation markets, and Xinjiang remains under the authority of the People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater Command.