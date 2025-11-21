1,000th Western Arms Plane Arrives in ’Israel’ Since Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" so-called Security Ministry announced that the 1,000th aircraft carrying Western military supplies has arrived since the start of the Gaza genocide, highlighting the ongoing scale of foreign support sustaining "Israeli" occupation forces.

According to the Ministry, more than 120,000 tons of military cargo have been delivered to its forces since October 8, 2023, through airlift operations that officials described as “unprecedented” in the occupation’s history.

The latest aircraft was received by the so-called Security Ministry Director-General, Major General Amir Baram.

The revelation comes as the United States continues to provide large-scale military support to “Israel” even as it sponsors a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and pushes for "peace talks" with the occupation entity in the region.

Meanwhile, Spain stood out among NATO states after it imposed a full arms embargo on "Israel" in September through a royal decree.

In the past year, the UK, Germany, and Canada have also implemented minor and conditional limits on weapons transfers.

Despite these measures, "Israel’s" supply lines remain robust, with shipments arriving not only by air but also through roughly 150 maritime vessels, according to the Ministry.

The statement did not clarify the exact origins of all shipments but said the operation is jointly managed by multiple "Israeli" military and diplomatic bodies, including the Ministry’s Procurement Directorate, its missions in the US and Berlin, the International Defense Transportation Unit, and the "Israeli" Air Force.

An October report by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft found that the US has supplied "Israel" with at least $21.7 billion in military assistance since the start of the war on Gaza and the "Israeli" wars and aggression on regional countries that followed.

The US delivered $17.9 billion in aid under former President Joe Biden and an additional $3.8 billion under current President Donald Trump. Some of the shipments commissioned by Trump have already reached the occupation's military, while others are scheduled to arrive over the coming years.

Nearly two years in, despite a US-backed ceasefire, "Israeli" attacks have killed almost 70,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and wounded over 170,000, flattening large parts of Gaza.