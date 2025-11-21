Netanyahu Rules Out Palestinian State in Saudi Talks

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism Thursday about a potential normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that it should not be tied to the creation of a Palestinian state.

In an interview with an "Israeli" outlet, Netanyahu suggested that normalization could move forward without concessions toward Palestinian statehood.

He indicated that even if the process demanded it, “there will be no Palestinian state,” yet still spoke of optimism about “the normalization opportunity,” saying: “not everything said outside is said inside.”

Netanyahu said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured him that Washington will preserve the "Israeli" occupation’s military superiority, particularly regarding the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. He noted that “there is also a practical aspect to the issue.”

Netanyahu added that the "Israeli" occupation strongly opposes any sale of F-35 jets to Turkey, unlike Saudi Arabia, claiming that the likelihood of the United States supplying such jets to Ankara is “very low, if at all.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had told US President Donald Trump during a meeting in Washington two days ago that Riyadh seeks to join the so-called “Abraham Accords,” while emphasizing the need to secure “a path toward a two-state solution,” asserting that Saudi Arabia “wants peace for 'Israel' and for the Palestinians.”

Trump, for his part, said the US will sell F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia under a similar arrangement already in place with the "Israeli" occupation.

Regarding the ongoing war on Gaza, Netanyahu claimed that the “most intense phase of the war has ended,” adding: “We can return to fighting in any sector.” He asserted that the storming of Gaza City is what led to the release of the captives.

He also said the Rafah crossing would reopen for departures after exhausting the recovery of captive bodies, calling on Egypt to “allow Gaza residents to leave the Strip” through the crossing.

More than 69,500 Palestinians have been martyred and over 170,000 injured since October 2023 as the "Israeli" occupation continues its military assault on the Gaza Strip.

On Syria, Netanyahu stated, “It is better to reach an agreement,” while insisting that the occupation’s “principles of protecting our borders and our friends will remain, with or without an agreement.”

According to "Israeli" and Western reports, the occupation has been seeking a security arrangement with the transitional authority in Damascus that could eventually evolve into normalization, with several meetings already held between officials from both sides.

Amid ongoing internal tensions, Netanyahu revealed that he has set a target of 17,000 conscripts from the ultra-Orthodox community over the next three years, in an attempt “to reach an agreement with most elements of the system.”

He also promoted what he called a “strategic shift,” presenting a decade-long plan to build an independent arms-production capability and minimize reliance on the US or any external actor.

Netanyahu also addressed political controversy in the US, saying he still intends to visit New York, “despite the statements of Mamdani.”

Newly elected New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani recently said in an interview that he would do everything possible to enforce the international arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu if he visits the city, even in the context of attending the United Nations General Assembly.