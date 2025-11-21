US Threatens New Military Options against Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said that designating Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization “brings a whole bunch of new options to the United States” to act against the Latin American country.

His remarks come as Washington is deploying an unprecedented number of forces in the Caribbean area, fueling regional fears of aggression against Venezuela.

In an interview broadcast by One America News, Hegseth said that the decision made last Sunday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio allows the activation of a set of unprecedented measures against Venezuela.

The US war secretary accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of leading an alleged criminal cartel, without providing any evidence. Washington stated that the measure makes any material support for Cartel de los Soles inside the United States a criminal offense and maintains a $50 million reward for information leading to the capture of the Venezuelan president.

US officials have accused the Cartel de los Soles of working with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which is also designated by Washington as a foreign terrorist organization, to send traffic narcotics to the US. The designation of Cartel de los Soles will take effect on Monday, according to US authorities.

Asked about the scope of the designation, US President Donald Trump said the measure “allows it,” in reference to possible strikes on Venezuelan assets, though he added that “they haven’t said they’ll do it.”

The statement maintains Washington’s usual ambiguity, oscillating between military threats and contradictory gestures, such as talking about resuming talks with Caracas after having cut all diplomatic channels.

"I probably would talk to him, yeah. I talk to everybody," Trump said when asked about possible talks with Venezuela.

Since Washington began to extrajudicially strike boats in the Caribbean, claiming they are involved in drug trafficking, it has also issued public threats to Caracas, accusing it of involvement. So far. The US has executed 21 attacks on vessels in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific, extrajudicially killing at least 83 people.

Trump has even accused the Venezuelan president of "flooding" the United States with immigrants.