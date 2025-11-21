Top Gen.: Basij Is Iran’s Strategic Backbone, Global Resistance Model

By Staff, Agencies

On the occasion of Basij Week, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi praised the Basij as a foundational pillar of Iran’s national power and a driving force behind the wider resistance front. His Thursday message underscored the Basij’s enduring strategic relevance in today’s era of hybrid and cognitive warfare.

Mousavi began by recalling Imam Khomeini’s historic decree establishing the Basij—a popular, faith-driven force rooted in sacrifice, ideological clarity, and the spirit of Ashura. He stressed that the Basij is more than a military organization; it is a culture and a comprehensive school of thought dedicated to defending Islam and safeguarding the Islamic Revolution.

Over the past 45 years, he noted, the Basij has played decisive roles ranging from the eight-year Sacred Defense to modern multidimensional conflicts. Its contributions, he said, extend far beyond the battlefield and include reconstruction efforts, public security support, scientific achievements, and nationwide development.

Amid ongoing media, economic, and psychological warfare led by the enemies of the Islamic Republic, Mousavi described the Basij as the embodiment of the Iranian nation’s vigilance, resilience, and strategic acumen.

Referring to the 12-day war imposed by the US and Israel in June, he emphasized that the Basij once again proved its steadfastness, serving as a protective shield for the Revolution, national sovereignty, and Iran’s independence.

Mousavi concluded that grounded in expertise, technology, faith, and deep ties to the people, the Basij continues to strengthen Iran’s power and smart deterrence—standing not only as a pillar of the Islamic Republic but also as an enduring source of inspiration for resistance movements across the region and the world.