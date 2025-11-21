LA Chief Urges Liberation of Land amid “Israeli” Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal has issued the “Order of the Day” on the eve of the 82nd anniversary of Lebanon’s independence.

He warned that the country is facing “a decisive phase, among the most difficult in its history,” amid the continued occupation of Lebanese territory by the “Israeli” occupation, and escalating attacks and violations along the southern border.

Haykal stressed that the liberation of all Lebanese land remains fundamental to realizing the full meaning of independence.

In parallel, the Lebanese top commander said the “Israeli” occupation’s ongoing assaults have led to martyrs and wounded civilians and soldiers, limiting the army’s ability to expand its deployment across the entirety of the nation's territory while inflicting widespread damage on homes and infrastructure.

Furthermore, he stressed that the "Lebanese Army has exerted major efforts since the implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement, despite its limited capabilities and mounting challenges." These steps, he explained, fall within a broader plan to reinforce the army’s presence south of the Litani River and ensure the authority of the Lebanese state is exercised over every part of the country.

Haykal emphasized that all operations are carried out under the directives of the Lebanese government, with full adherence to Resolution 1701 and its provisions, and in coordination with UNIFIL and the mechanism committee tasked with overseeing its implementation.

He further stressed that the success of these national defense efforts hinges on robust institutional support and the allocation of sufficient resources to sustain ongoing military operations. Strengthening the living and working conditions of army personnel, he noted, is essential to enabling them to restore stability and safeguard the homeland.

Haykal said that, in addition to defending the southern border, the army continues to confront terrorism, pursue wanted individuals, dismantle drug-trafficking networks, secure the northern and eastern frontiers, protect Lebanon’s territorial waters, and counter smuggling operations in coordination with the Syrian authorities.

In a similar context, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri warned on Wednesday that the “Israeli” occupation is escalating its attacks against civilians in the south, calling for immediate international action as “Israeli” violations of Resolution 1701 intensify.

Berri said the “Israeli” enemy “is repeating its crime of targeting civilians, children, students, most recently in the town of Al-Tiri.”

He added, “Unfortunately, Lebanon, which is committed to Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities agreement, has become the target of condemnation and criticism,” despite abiding by its obligations.

The Speaker stressed that Lebanon “must continue to submit complaints to the Security Council,” and today it is required to call for an urgent session.

He reiterated that the country is compelled to request an emergency session “to condemn ‘Israeli’ violations.”

At the time, President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that the Lebanese Army remains firm in its duty to safeguard the nation, regardless of pressure, incitement, or efforts to undermine its role.