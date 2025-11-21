Furor Erupts as Trump Accuses Democratic Lawmakers of “Sedition Punishable by Death”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump ignited a political firestorm after accusing a group of Democratic lawmakers of committing “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH” and calling for their arrest, following the release of a video urging US service members to refuse unlawful orders.

The 90-second video, published Tuesday, featured six Democratic lawmakers with military or intelligence backgrounds — Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, and Representatives Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, Chrissy Houlahan, and Jason Crow.

In it, they reminded active-duty troops that they swore an oath “to protect and defend the constitution,” stressing that “our laws are clear — you can refuse illegal orders… you must refuse illegal orders.”

Trump responded Thursday on Truth Social with a barrage of posts accusing the lawmakers of treason.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” he wrote. “Each one of these traitors… should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.”

In subsequent posts he escalated his language: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” and reposted a message declaring: “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!”

Democratic leaders reacted with immediate and sharp condemnation.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar issued a joint statement denouncing Trump’s rhetoric as dangerous and irresponsible.

“Political violence has no place in America,” they wrote, praising the lawmakers in the video for their service and patriotism. They also confirmed that they had contacted the House sergeant at arms and Capitol Police to ensure the safety of the targeted members and their families.

They demanded Trump delete his posts and retract what they called “disgusting and dangerous death threats… before he gets someone killed.”

The lawmakers featured in the video issued their own statement reaffirming their commitment to the constitution.

“As veterans and national security professionals, our oath lasts a lifetime,” they said. “No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us.”

They argued that Trump’s threats proved the point: “What’s most telling is that the president considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also rebuked Trump, warning on X that “the President of the United States is calling for the execution of elected officials,” calling it an “outright THREAT” that every American should denounce.

Republican House speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump’s characterization, calling the video “wildly inappropriate” and “dangerous,” claiming it encouraged troops to disobey lawful orders. Johnson insisted Trump was simply “defining the crime of sedition,” adding that legal experts would parse the details.

At the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that Trump was calling for the execution of lawmakers, saying, “No.”

She argued instead that the lawmakers in the video “conspired” to send a message urging troops to defy lawful commands, warning that breaking military chain of command could lead to “chaos” and “people getting killed.”