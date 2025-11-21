Aid Groups Warn of “Catastrophic” Decline in Gaza Donations After Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

Fundraisers supporting Palestinian civilians in Gaza report a sharp and “catastrophic” drop in donations since the October ceasefire, leaving displaced families and vulnerable communities without sufficient aid as winter approaches.

Volunteers who run mutual aid campaigns—small, grassroots initiatives that route funds directly to families—say contributions have slowed dramatically. Many of these organizers have spent the last two years operating dozens of fundraisers for Palestinians through third-party platforms.

Megan Hall, based in Australia, manages 95 mutual aid funds for families in Gaza and has raised over $200,000 [£152,700] since February 2024. She said donations began slowing in September but collapsed after the 10 October ceasefire.

During the war, Hall regularly sent about $5,000 a week to Gaza. In October, she raised just over $2,000 across all campaigns.

“The drop in donations is catastrophic,” she said. “With the so-called ‘ceasefire,’ the world seems to think Palestinians don’t need help anymore. Mutual aid has kept people alive for two years, and now people don’t even have winter clothing or blankets.”

Four other mutual aid organizers told the Guardian they have experienced similar declines. Unlike major humanitarian organizations with established donor bases, mutual aid relies on small contributions and visibility on social media—visibility that Palestinians themselves often struggle to maintain due to power outages and limited connectivity.

Even larger nonprofits are sounding the alarm. Gaza Soup Kitchen, which has raised more than $5.8 million since February and serves 10,000 meals daily, saw donations fall by 51% between September and October.

Co-founder Hani Almadhoun said the decline does not affect immediate operations but could limit future relief efforts.

The humanitarian needs remain immense. According to SARI Global, cited by the World Health Organization, more than 70% of Gaza’s population—nearly 1.9 million people—are living in areas exposed to rain, strong winds, and coastal surges without basic infrastructure.

An OCHA spokesperson said Gaza’s agricultural land, livestock, and healthcare system have been devastated, while repeated displacement has left families with “nothing” in terms of coping mechanisms.

“The ceasefire means fewer bombs falling, but it doesn’t mean life has suddenly improved,” the spokesperson added. “Most of Gaza is destroyed.”

Mainstream aid organizations also report downturns. Oxfam has seen donations fall, and Save the Children UK says contributions through social-media channels are down by one-third.

“When media coverage declines, marketing becomes less effective, and it turns into a self-perpetuating cycle,” said Alison Griffin of Save the Children UK. She stressed that needs in Gaza remain extremely high.

Some aid convoys have entered Gaza through designated border crossings opened by “Israel,” but OCHA says only three of seven are operational, sharply limiting the volume of aid.

Around 2,000 tonnes of food should enter Gaza daily; the UN-coordinated mechanism is currently delivering about 60% of that amount.

For families dependent on mutual aid, the situation is becoming dire.

Ahmed al-Deeb, 28, from Gaza City, has relied entirely on one of Hall’s funds to feed and shelter his family of 14—including a sick two-year-old niece. The fund raised about $6,500 in six months, with monthly donations peaking at nearly $3,000 in September. But in October donations fell to $300, and in November they have barely exceeded $150.

Deeb’s family was displaced to Deir al-Balah after the “Israeli” ground invasion in September. Renting a tent on shared land cost him $300 per month—rent he could only pay in October by borrowing. Fearing winter conditions in the tent, he returned to Gaza City in search of a damaged apartment and found one, but he needs $400 a month to keep it.

“I cannot even describe how bad it is,” he said. “If I don’t pay, the landlord will evict me.”

Deeb said some food is more available and prices have dropped, but his family mostly survives on lentils and pasta. He has not received any humanitarian aid for eight months.

Other Palestinians report similar struggles linked to the decline in donations. Fundraisers believe the drop is partly because many people wrongly assume Palestinian suffering has eased since the ceasefire. But they also point to donor fatigue, personal financial pressures, and the heavy costs incurred during mass evacuations.

Hall said that after two years of constant fundraising, even dedicated volunteers are running out of money. She has begun selling her own furniture to cover rent for one family.

Financial strain in donor countries is also playing a role. In the US, the government shutdown halted salaries for many federal employees and disrupted social security payments. The UK and other states face cost-of-living crises.

Organizers also cite algorithmic suppression on major platforms. Paul Biggar of Tech for Palestine says Meta’s systems continue to bury pro-Palestinian content, preventing fundraisers from reaching new audiences.

As another harsh winter approaches, Deeb fears his family may soon be homeless. Their first rental payment is due, and without new donations, he warns, “We will have to sleep on the streets.”