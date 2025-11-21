Imam Khamenei Praises Iranian Muay Thai Athlete for Her Dedication at ISG

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has expressed his appreciation for Iranian Muay Thai athlete Fereshteh Hassanzadeh, thanking her for her efforts and message following her performance at the Islamic Solidarity Games [ISG].

Hassanzadeh, a member of Iran’s national women’s Muay Thai team, secured a silver medal during the competitions held in Riyadh.

After the final match, she told a journalist that she had hoped to win gold so she could dedicate it to the Leader, adding, “I would have liked my medal to be gold and to present it to the Leader of the Revolution. I hope they will accept my silver medal.”

In a written response, imam Khamenei thanked her for both her message and her performance, emphasizing that her values and determination matter far more than the medal itself.

“My daughter, what matters most to me is not a gold medal,” he wrote, “but rather your resolve, efforts, faith and self-confidence.”