Netanyahu’s Son Cuts Price on Unsold Oxford Flat

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's youngest son has slashed the price of his three-bedroom flat in the UK city of Oxford, nine months after putting it on the market, "Israeli" media reported.

Avner Netanyahu purchased the fancy property for £502,500 in a wealthy part of Oxford in 2022. In February he put it on the market for a hefty £620,000, but, for reasons that are unknown, has been unable to sell it.

The Calcalist, an "Israeli" business and economics newspaper, reported on Wednesday that Segal had now reduced the asking price by almost 20%to £500,000, which would net him a loss of £2,500.

When the Calcalist first revealed Segal's property purchase in June, "Israel's" military censor ordered editors to remove the story from the internet within hours.

These orders in "Israel" are usually reserved for content thought to be a national security threat.

Netanyahu's son made the purchase in October 2022, shortly after a proposed mini-budget set out by then-British Prime Minister Liz Truss sent the pound plummeting.

He is believed to have lived in the flat during his first year of doing a master's degree, but then moved back to "Israel" after war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

According to the newspaper, he paid exactly 1.98 million shekels for the apartment, slightly below the foreign asset reporting threshold of two million shekels.

He made the purchase without having to take out a mortgage. As of 2025, his father, Benjamin Netanyahu, earns an annual salary of at least $150,000.

The Zionist leader is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.