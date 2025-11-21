Please Wait...

Gaza: 393 “Israeli” Violations Since Truce Announcement           

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 7 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

Since the truce was announced, Gaza has endured a surge of documented “Israeli” violations, resulting in hundreds of civilian casualties, widespread destruction and repeated incursions across residential and agricultural areas.

