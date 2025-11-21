Report Exposes Coordinated Campaign Spreading False Claims on Sudan Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

A new investigation by Sudan’s Beam Reports reveals that far-right Emirati and “Israeli” influencers coordinated an online campaign falsely portraying the conflict in el-Fasher as “Islamist killings of Christians.”

The misleading content surfaced after the RSF seized the city, with influencers reusing images of RSF atrocities and framing them as religiously motivated violence.

Beam identified Emirati analyst Amjad Taha as a central figure behind the campaign. He circulated unverified claims — including that Sudan’s army killed millions of Christians, displaced millions more, and committed mass rape — none supported by credible evidence.

His fabricated allegations, including claims of cannibalism, were amplified by Emirati, “Israeli,” and far-right accounts.

The investigation concluded that the campaign sought to deflect blame from the RSF, recast the war as a religious conflict to attract foreign sympathy, and flood social media with disinformation.

Examples include American influencer Nima Yamini, who falsely claimed Christians were being “slaughtered” in Sudan, and Polish politician Dominik Tarczynski, who posted miscaptioned images of el-Fasher.

The Sudan conflict, which erupted in 2023 between the Sudanese army and the RSF, is not based on religious lines.

It has killed tens of thousands and displaced over 12 million people, prompting the IRC to label it the world’s largest documented humanitarian crisis.

Sudanese authorities accuse the UAE of supporting the RSF, a charge Khartoum brought before the ICJ.

Analysts have also accused the UAE and “Israel” of assisting in planning RSF operations and supplying weapons and intelligence.