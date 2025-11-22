Araghchi: Iran Ready for Dialogue, Not Meddling in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the country welcomed any dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with Lebanon, while underlining that Tehran does not interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

“My dear friend, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, has invited me for negotiations in an interview with MTV Lebanon,” Araghchi wrote in Arabic on his X account on Sunday in response to his Lebanese counterpart’s public invitation for talks.

Reaffirming Iran’s position, Araghchi added, “We do not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs, but we welcome any dialogue aimed at advancing bilateral relations between Iran and Lebanon.”

He further underscored that there is no need for a third party to facilitate such discussions. “I invite my colleague Youssef to travel to Tehran, and if I am invited to travel to Beirut, I will gladly accept,” he stated.

Iran has repeatedly reiterated that it respects Lebanon’s sovereignty and does not interfere in the Arab country’s domestic affairs.

Back in August, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], Ali Larijani, expressed the Islamic Republic’s unwavering support for the government and people of Lebanon in various circumstances, dismissing allegations that Iran seeks to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

He also urged the Lebanese politicians to carefully differentiate between friends and foes, noting that Iran never treats its Lebanese allies as tools, and the Lebanese resistance doesn’t require guidance from others.

This comes despite the fact that in August, under heavy pressure from the US and "Israel", Lebanon’s government ordered the army to draw up a plan for disarming Hezbollah by the end of the year, a move widely seen as a significant threat to Lebanon’s security and political stability.