Iran: Missile Program Reaches New Heights

Staff, Agencies

Senior Iranian armed forces spokesman, Brigadier General Abolfazl, said the country’s missile capabilities continue to advance daily, stressing that Iran is stronger today than yesterday and will be even stronger tomorrow.

Shekarchi stressed that Iran’s missile program is on a path of continuous growth. “Every single day we experience upward progress in this field, and we are certainly stronger today than we were yesterday, and we will be stronger tomorrow than we are today,” he said.

He also highlighted the foundational role of the late Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force commanders, particularly the late Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, in establishing the structure of Iran’s missile program.

According to Shekarchi, Tehrani Moghaddam “laid the groundwork for this power and built the platform from which Iran has ascended in this domain.”

Last week, the commander of Tehran’s IRG force said Iran’s missile capability is “uncontainable,” noting that enemies miscalculated during the 12‑day war.

Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh said one of the key factors behind Iran’s major achievements is the nation’s enduring hope for the future.

Hassanzadeh stated that the 12‑day war brought a “complete and honorable victory” for the Iranian nation, the Islamic Revolution, and Islam, while delivering a lasting and bitter defeat to the enemies, including global arrogance, the United States, and the "Israeli" occupation entity.

He said the enemy believed it could neutralize Iran’s missile power at its origin, intercept any launches in mid‑course, and control missiles reaching occupied territories using a unified global air‑defense system.

On June 13, "Israel" launched an unprovoked attack on Iran during nuclear talks, sparking a 12-day war that killed over 1,000 people. The US also struck Iranian nuclear sites. In retaliation, Iran targeted strategic "Israeli" and US sites, eventually halting the aggression by June 24.